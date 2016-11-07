Around 300 militants still active, he says.

Describing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as “extremely fragile,” Director-General of Police K. Rajendra has said around 300 militants are active in the State and that continuing infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) is a cause of worry.

“The continuing infiltration along the border is a cause of worry which can change the whole game,” the DGP told a meeting of top civil and police officials chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here on Saturday.

Referring to the situation in Kashmir, where the unrest triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July completed four months, Mr. Rajendra said even though the intensity and spread of the situation had come down, it continued to be “extremely fragile.”

“At present, 250-300 militants are active. Given the present situation, we need to have a road map for next two-three months,” he said.

The DGP said at least 70 buildings had been set ablaze by miscreants during the ongoing unrest in the Valley.

He said restoration of normalcy would remain the top priority for the forces in coming days. “While a semblance of normalcy has been restored, there is no scope for complacency. Police will continue the drive against miscreants,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the Kashmir division made detailed presentations on the ongoing development works.

Army begins ‘School Chalo’

The Army is providing free coaching to students in parts of the Valley under a new operation named ‘School Chalo’.

Educational institutions in the Valley have been closed for about five months now and over 30 schools burnt down. “During my interaction with locals, I felt they were worried about the studies of their children. That is when I asked my boys to work out a plan,” says Major General Ashok Narula, General-Officer-in-Command of ‘Victor Force’.

Various formations under his command are identifying teachers in localities and urging them to hold classes in schools or community houses.

Using a local slogan ‘Chyem ne zaroorat Daulat-o-Rubab, Faqat Gochum School te Kitab (I don’t need money and fame, I need books and school)’, the Army men are now convincing parents to send their wards to make-shift dwellings to study.