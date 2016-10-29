Minister of State, Jitendra Singh offering sweets to BSF jawans during a visit to border village Rapura in Samba on Saturday Photo: PTI

He interacted with the jawans and greeted them on the eve of Diwali

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday met BSF troops along the International Border (IB) and praised them for guarding the borders with utmost dedication and bravery.

He interacted with the jawans and greeted them on the eve of Diwali. He also distributed sweets among them and applauded the commitment and dedication of BSF.

Singh, who visited a border villages in Rapura in Samba district, reached out to BSF troops in the area, a senior BSF officer said.