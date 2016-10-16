Mr. Manjhi, chief of Hindustani Awam Morcha, a constituent of the NDA, told reporters in Patna that law should take its course in the episode.

The grandson of Jitan Ram Manjhi was arrested in Gaya for possesing liquor bottles with the former Bihar Chief Minister calling it a “conspiracy” to malign him.

Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar said Manjhi’s grandson Vicky Kumar Manjhi was caught with liquor bottles near Kathwara village under Dobhi police station area in Gaya district on Friday.

He said Mr. Vicky was arrested while travelling in a car with his friend. Twelve bottles of beer and one bottle of Royal Stag were found in their possession.

Mr. Vicky Manjhi is son of the former Chief Minister’s daughter.

Both the accused have been sent to Gaya central jail as per the new Excise law in force in the State from October 2, the SP said.

Mr. Manjhi alleged the entire episode was hatched by police to please political master as part of a “conspiracy” to malign him.

