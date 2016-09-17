Ravi Kapoor, the second death row convict in the 2009 Jigisha Ghosh murder case, informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that he too has challenged the death penalty awarded to him by the trial court.

Ravi’s counsel Amit kumar told the court that he has filed the appeal through the jail authorities and therefore, it will take some time to reach the court.

The court was hearing the death reference for confirmation of the death sentence awarded to him and co-convict Amit Shukla.

Both Ravi and Amit were produced before the court on Thursday. The High Court has fixed the case for hearing on September 25.

It has also directed the registry to prepare electronic form of all records in the case and supply the same to the lawyers in the matter.

Convict Amit Shukla had also approached the High Court, saying the trial court had awarded him the capital punishment by “wrongly holding that the case falls in the category of rarest of rare”.

The trial court on July 14 held Kapoor, Shukla and Baljeet Malik guilty of the murder of 28-year-old IT executive Jigisha.

The court while sentencing Kapoor and Shukla to death on August 22, had said that the girl was killed in a “cold-blooded, inhuman and cruel manner” and “brutally mauled to death”.