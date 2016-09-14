One of the two death row convicts in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case has moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and the capital punishment awarded by the Sessions court.

The convict said that the nature of offence did not fall in the rarest of rare category, which warrants a death sentence.

Amit Shukla has appealed to the HC claiming that the Sessions court had erred in awarding him the death sentence.

His counsel Amit Kumar said the crime did not fall in the rarest of rare category and one his co-convicts, Baljeet Malik alias Poppy, has been given life term on same counts.

Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ravi Kapoor were held guilty of abducting, robbing and murdering 28-year-old IT executive Jigisha Ghosh in March 2009.

While Amit and Ravi have been sentenced to death, Baljeet was sentenced to life term, given the chances of his reformation and clean antecedents.

Baljeet had also moved the HC challenging his conviction saying the trial court had erred in relying on the last-seen witness, who he said was a planted witness.

While pronouncing the sentence, the trial court had held that Ms. Ghosh was killed in a “cold-blooded, inhuman and cruel manner”.

The case file is before the HC for confirmation of death sentence. The three convicted for the murder are also facing trial in the murder of journalist Soumya Viswanathan, who was killed in 2008.

Police claim robbery as the motive behind the killings of both Ms. Ghosh and Ms. Vishwanathan.