Newly-appointed BJP Jharkhand unit president and Chaibasa MP Laxman Gilua has yet to announce his new State team of officer-bearers and functionaries, though he was appointed over a fortnight ago.

Mr. Gilua appears to be waiting for an auspicious time. The announcement is expected around the Navratri fortnight from October 2-11.

Mr. Gilua was appointed as the new president of the Jharkhand BJP on August 27. However, he assumed office only on September 4 as the day was an ‘auspicious one’ Since then there has been no headway over announcing the new State committee of the party.

Some leaders in the BJP said the new president is taking time so as to make a “fresh beginning” after the flip-flop made by former party president Tala Marandi.

Mr. Gilua was made the party president as the BJP strategists want to make further inroads in the traditional bastion of Santhal Pargana.

Recently a high-level meeting was held in New Delhi in which Chief Minister Raghubar Das alongwith Mr. Gilua and Trivendra Singh Rawat had participated to decide on the structure of the new committee.

Mr. Gilua has also met senior party leader Arjun Munda and former state president Ravindra Rai over the same issue.

Party insiders said that most probably the announcement would be made around or during Durga Puja as wider discussions are being held to make sure that adequate representation is given to all communities and regions.

The BJP spokesperson has defended the delay in announcement of the State committee.

“The State president is consulting leaders of the party. A good team will be prepared and formation of the committee takes at least one month. As far as auspicious date is concerned everyone wants to start any work on an auspicious day,” Pradeep Sinha, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson, told IANS.