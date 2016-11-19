The Odisha Police seized Rs 25 lakh, all in Rs. 1,000 denomination, from a car near Kendrapara town on Friday evening.

A jeweller from Cuttack, identified as Prakash Nath Saha, who was carrying the cash, has been detained by the police.

Police basing on a tip off, intercepted the car at a traffic junction in Kendrapara town and found the cash. The jeweller by the time report was filed had not revealed the source of cash.

Apart from interrogation by police, Income Tax officials will also question Mr. Shah to ascertain his known source of income.

This is the biggest seizure of cash after the Centre decided to discontinue Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes. Earlier, Bolangir police had also seized a car carrying Rs 10 lakh in cash. Two persons were detained in connection with the trader.