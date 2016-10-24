With the death of two more children on Sunday, toll of children due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) rose to 67 in Malkangiri district of Odisha in 45 days.

Despite all efforts like segregation of pigs, carriers of virus of the disease, away from human habitats and sanitation drive to curb mosquitoes, JE deaths are not stopping in this remote tribal district.

The two children were identified as Rita Madkami (4) of Bamabeda of Korkonda block and Swati Hantal (2) of Lamataguda of Khairaput block. They died while undergoing treatment in Malkangiri district hospital.

On Saturday, three children suffering from JE had died in Malkangiri district headquarters hospital. The deceased were Sujit Betti (2) of Uskapalli village, Sunki Padiami (3) of Maharampali under Kalimela block and Gayatri Peda (4) of Sindhiguda village under Mathili block.

Meanwhile, a six member team of medical experts of Central government visited Malkangiri district to review the situation. The team led by Kalpana Barua, Joint Director (Entomology) of the Central Health department, examined the reasons for the spread of JE in the district and measures that can check its rise. The team had visited Palakonda, Babli, Koimetal villages and also reviewed the treatment of JE infected children at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.