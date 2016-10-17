Even as children in Odisha’s Malkangiri district continued to die of Japanese Encephalitis, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that the official toll was grossly under-reported.

“The utter negligence of the Naveen Patnaik government has led to loss of a large number of children, especially from tribal communities. While the government figure puts the toll at 54, field reports suggest more than 150 children might have died after being affected by the killer fever,” Bhrugu Buxipatra, State BJP general secretary, alleged addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

“State government’s assertion that JE outbreak has been brought under control is not true. During the past three days (October 13 to 14), four, two and three children have died respectively. When there is no end to rush of affected children to hospitals, the government is misleading people,” Mr. Buxipatra said.

99 villages hit

The enormity of JE outbreak could be gauged from the fact that 99 villages in six out of seven blocks of Malkangiri blocks are under grip of the fever, he maintained, adding that four children are admitted in ICU while 25 other children are battling with JE in general wards.

The BJP also raised the issue of Sama Makadami of Katanpali village under Padia block of Malkanagiri who lost three of four children to JE between 2012 and 2014. When his fourth child showed similar symptoms, he disappeared from his village after refusing to admit his ward in any government hospital in Odisha.

“Government’s claim of distributing 50,000 medicated mosquito nets in the district is an absolute lie. Chief District Medical Officer had purchased 11,000 general mosquito nets locally and supplied in affected areas,” said Dillip Mallick, a BJP leader.

In addition to that, the party further alleged that pigs were moved away from human habitations only in 33 villages while residents in left out villagers were living dangerously.

Mr. Buxipatra said the State government statistics said JE claimed 38 and 11 lives in 2012 and 2014 respectively. “Never did the Chief Minister take review regarding preventive actions for JE,” he pointed out.

