Three more children die in Malkangiri

With the death of three more children, the death toll due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) increased to 48 in a span of four weeks in Odisha’s backward Malkangiri district on Wednesday even as the administration continued to grapple with the outbreak.

While two children died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of district headquarters hospital early in the morning, another died during the day, said Chief District Medical Officer U.S. Mishra.

At least 61 JE affected children are undergoing treatment in the hospital, with five admitted in the ICU. Fifteen children have since been discharged, said District Collector K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy.

On the other hand, mosquito control drive had been intensified in most regions of Malkangiri district where children had fallen victims to JE.

While more than 12,000 mosquito nets had been distributed among the people in the affected areas, fogging has been intensified to check the Culex mosquitoes that transmit Japanese Encephalitis virus.

As hordes of pigs that carry the killer virus had been kept in enclosure and hundreds of pigs had been killed by the villagers to stop spread of the virus, cooked food was being provided to pregnant and lactating women and malnourished ailing children.

Meanwhile, the District Collector of Malkangiri served a show-cause notice to 22 nodal officers of the district for alleged dereliction of duty in tackling the Japanese Encephalitis.

Health Secretary Arti Ahuja visited the affected region to take stock of the situation.

The department was taking every possible step to control of the spread of JE, she told presspersons.

Opposition Congress and BJP have blamed the State government for its failure to prevent the disease as well as in providing proper health care to the affected children. Both parties have claimed that the death toll was actually higher than the official figures.