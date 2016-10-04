Tragic:A woman carrying her child, who died of Japanese Encephalitis, at Malkangiri district hospital on Monday.- Photo: Special Arrangement

Odisha Health Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak rushed to Malkangiri district on Monday as the death toll of children due to vector-borne Japanese Encephalitis in the district increased to 27 in the last 25 days.

According to sources, three children suspected to be suffering from the disease died during the past 24 hours. Two of them died while undergoing treatment in Malkangiri district headquarter hospital on Sunday night, while another died on Monday.

Several more children are undergoing treatment in this hospital.

Mr Nayak along with Health secretary Arati Ahuja reached this Maoist-infested district by helicopter. He visited the worst-affected villages, including Palkonda of Korkunda block, where eight children have died of JE . Mr Nayak would stay back in Malkangiri district on Monday night and hold discussions with authorities regarding measures being taken to check the JE’s outbreak.

Speaking to newsmen in Malkangiri, Mr Nayak said a team of experts from Bhubaneswar would stay there for 15 days to help in treatment and prevention of JE. A team from MKCG medical college and hospital is already camping in the district. On Monday a special ward was opened up for JE patients in Malkangiri district hospital to isolate them from others.

A special team of veterinary doctors will be sent to the affected villages to identity the infected pigs. The Animal Husbandry department has also decided to send a team from Kolkata which specialises in identifying the infected pigs, Mr Nayak added.

The pathogenic virus causing Japanese Encephalitis survives in bodies of pigs and is transmitted by Culex tritaeniorhynchus and Culex vishnui mosquitoes.

This viral disease has no treatment. The vaccine against the disease is not available in Odisha. The Odisha government has written to the Central government for its supply. An amount of Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned by the National Health Mission to the health department to tackle JE’s outbreak.