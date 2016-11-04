Lalu dismisses talk of move to form grand alliance at Lucknow event

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said it would take part in the Samajwadi Party’s silver jubilee function in Lucknow on November 5. Earlier, JD(U) president Nitish Kumar had expressed his inability to attend the event as it coincided with the popular Chhath festival in Bihar.

“The JD(U) has decided to participate in the Samajwadi Party’s foundation day function in Lucknow on November 5 along with Ajit Singh of RLD…Our party leader Sharad Yadav will take part,” K.C. Tyagi, secretary general of the JD(U) said. Sources in the JD(U) told The Hindu that the U-turn came after Mr. Kumar spoke to RLD chief Ajit Singh.

Mr. Tyagi also said the party would respond positively to any proposal for seat adjustment, formation of a front or an alliance from Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh for the U.P. polls.

The JD(U)’s alliance partner in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s chief Lalu Prasad, who has already confirmed his participation, said on Thursday that it would be a Samajwadi Party function and not an effort to form any grand alliance.