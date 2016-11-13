One soldier was killed and six injured in fresh ceasefire violations in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, over 100 km away from Srinagar.

An Army spokesman said the soldier was killed on Friday night when Pakistani rangers fired at Naga Post in Keran Sector. “It was indiscriminate fire,” said an Army spokesman.

Preliminary reports suggest the solider was hit by a bullet in the neck. He was identified as Harsh Batoria, a resident of Rajasthan.

Three soldiers, identified as Manoj Kumar, Naik Sandeep and S. Badoria, were injured in the firing.

Four residential houses were also damaged in the Pakistani mortar shelling.

Three more soldiers were injured in another ceasefire violation in Keran Sector’s Furqian Gali.