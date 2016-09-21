An abandoned briefcase triggered panic in Pathankot on Tuesday, which had witnessed a terror attack on an air base in January this year, but it turned out that it was inadvertently left by an Army jawan.

“The briefcase was left at Simbal Chowk in Pathankot by an Army jawan who was travelling to Himachal Pradesh,” a police officer said.

After a local raised alarm, police swung into action.

Anti-sabotage team was pressed into service and a thorough check of the bag was carried out.

Nothing suspicious was found in it, the officer said.

The authorities here have been keeping a vigil after the terror attack on a military base in Uri in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir. - PTI