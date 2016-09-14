Buses set on fire in Sonipat during the Jat agitation earlier this year.- PHOTO: PTI

The All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti on Monday said it would resume its agitation for reservation for the community in government services in the State as well the Centre once the next session of Parliament commences, AIJASS president Yashpal Malik said.

Mr. Malik was addressing a rally in village Mayyar near here.

The rally was organised to mark the death anniversary of Sunil Sheoran who died during the Jat agitation in 2012 in Mayyar village.

During the arson at the time of Jat agitation in February this year 30 people had died and properties worth crores was damaged at many places in Haryana.

Mr. Malik alleged that the previous Congress government and the present BJP government were not working honestly for their demand. “The Congress as well the BJP has betrayed the Jats on their demand for reservation,” he said.

“If the BJP government continued with its policies against reservation for Jats, they will cease to exist,” he said.

“The Union and State governments are adopting dual policies on reservation issue and wasting time by hanging the issue in the court,” he said.

In spite of assurance given by the Central government and BJP president Amit Shah, the matter of Jat reservation is still hanging and resentment is prevailing in the Jat community, he said.

He said the community is now planning an all-out battle for their reservation against the governments.

Speaking on the riots that occurred during last Jat agitation in the State, Mr. Malik alleged an MP (referring to Kurukshetra lawmaker Raj Kumar Saini) had hatched the whole plan in which several were killed.

Action should be taken against the responsible MP, he said without naming Mr. Saini.

Mr. Malik admitted that due to split in the Jat community, the agitation could not get success previously but this time it will be a big agitation.

The community has been a victim of politics, he said.

Jat leaders and a number of people of the community from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan addressed the rally. - PTI