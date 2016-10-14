Two of the cases pertain to violence and arson at the State Finance Minister’s residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered three cases in connection with the violence at Rohtak, Haryana, earlier this year during protests by members of the Jat community, who were demanding that they be provided with reservation under the OBC category.

“The allegations include attacking and looting of weapons from security personnel, attempted murders and the burning down of the residence of State Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu on February 19,” said a CBI official.

The cases were registered following a direction from the Haryana government and clearance from the Department of Personnel and Training. “In two of the cases, it has been alleged that the protesters indulged in violence and arson at the State Finance Minister’s residence,” said the official.

The third case pertains to allegations that hundreds of armed rioters looted weapons from a Border Security Force company and the Haryana Police personnel, and attempted to murder them when they were deployed on law-and-order duty along the Delhi bypass in Rohtak. According to the CBI, a large number of people were injured.