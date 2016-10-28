While death toll of children due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Malkangiri district reached 70, the new Health Minister, Pradeep Amat, along with State’s Health Secretary Arati Ahuja visited the district on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, JE virus has been found in Koraput district bordering Malkangiri. According to sources, virus of JE has been found in blood samples collected from eight pigs of Malkangiri district. Pigs are hosts of lethal JE virus. Blood samples from 28 pigs from six blocks of Koraput district had been collected and sent for testing at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh. Eight samples collected from Jeypore, Kotpad, Boipariguda blocks of Koraput district were found to be infected by JE virus.

After resignation of former health minister, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, State’s Finance Minister Pradeep Amat has been handed over the additional charge of the Health Department.

On Thursday, he along with Ms Ahuja reached Malkangiri district by helicopter to make ground level review of the situation of JE outbreak. Accompanied by Malkangiri collector, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), they visited JE affected villages like Pamarguda, Kursibeda. Mr Amat reviewed the process of segregation of pigs away from human habitats as well as sanitation measures taken to curb menace of mosquitoes, the vectors of JE.