Planned along the lines of the Jaipur Lit Fest at the same venue — Diggi Palace

Planned along the lines of the world-famous Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), the South Asian Jaipur Sufi Festival (SAJSF) will be held at the same venue, the celebrated Diggi Palace here, from October 14 to 16.

The programme is a melange of Sufi dance and music performances, poetry and book readings, and book launches and interactive sessions.

The event will be organised by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature, in collaboration with the External Affairs Ministry and Rajasthan Tourism. The foundation is spearheaded by Punjabi writer Ajit Cour.

According to the organisers, the Sufi festival will comprise day-long interactive sessions on themes such the Sufi conception of harmony, women in Sufism, as well as Sufi dance, music, art, culture and literature.

The topics will include inter-religious links in Sufism, its music and spirituality, and Sufism through the lens of art and history.

100 scholars



Over 100 scholars, writers, journalists, dancers and other artistes from the seven South Asian nations are expected to take part.

Among the performers are classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, Urdu writer Sadia Dehlvi, the Sajjada Nashin of Gulbarga’s Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah, Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, artist Arpana Caur and musician Vidya Shah.

The evenings will feature entertainment programmes on all days. While a Sufi-themed fashion show will be held on the event’s opening day, the second day will witness the staging of a play, Sohbat, revolving around the 13th century Persian poet-mystic Rumi’s life-altering encounter with his mentor, Shams Tabrizi.

On the concluding day, celebrated documentary film-makers Shabnam Virmani and Vipul Rikhi will present Kabir’s poetry through songs and conversations. They will be accompanied by folk musician Gopal from Bikaner.