: While Karuna’s family maintained that Surender had been stalking the woman for over a year, the police said the murder was the fallout of a relationship gone sour.

Speaking to The Hindu , Madhur Verma, DCP (North), said the accused claimed to have had been in a relationship with Karuna since 2012.

The officer quoted Surender as saying that he had met Karuna in 2012 when he had opened a mobile phone shop in the locality where the victim lived. Karuna would visit the shop, and soon a friendship developed between the two, the accused told the police.

“We have received some photographs of the killer and the woman hugging each other,” said the DCP.

“Relations between them soured recently when Surender found that Karuna had sent her pictures to a youth over phone,” added the officer.

Surender had even picked up a fight with the victim near the GTB Nagar metro station over the issue minutes before the murder, said the DCP.

‘No regret’

Investigators, meanwhile, said the accused showed no remorse for the incident.

“He says he does not regret his decision to kill her,” said an officer.

Further questioning of Surender has revealed that he had no plans to either kill himself after the murder or escape from the crime spot. “He was prepared to be caught by the public, and thrashed,” said an investigator.

Surender’s neighbours remembered him as a “spoilt brat” who could get away with whatever he wanted.

“His father is a retired policeman. That allowed him to boss around in our locality,” said a neighbour on condition on anonymity.

