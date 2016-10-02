“I will meet (Mr. Modi) because he is the authority concerned who can fulfil my demand (for repeal of AFSPA)".

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, rights activist Irom Sharmila now wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi expecting “good advice” from him.

She had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 26, 2016 seeking his advice on how to defeat “major political parties” in Manipur.

“Good advice should always be expected. Whether a person is an enemy or a friend, if he has some good views and wants to share it with me, I will take the advice,” she told PTI.

She was asked if she would also meet Mr. Modi to seek his advice as he was elected with a huge mandate in the general elections.

Ms. Sharmila on Friday addressed Delhi University students at a function organised by the North East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) to commemorate the 120th birth anniversary of Hijam Irabot, a freedom fighter and social activist from Manipur.

Ms. Sharmila, who had in the past, expressed her desire to meet Mr. Modi to seek his help in the repeal of the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), reiterated her demand saying, “It is possible, I will meet because he is the authority concerned who can fulfil my demand.”

The 44-year-old “Iron Lady” had an advice for students as she asked them to stop blaming the society and rather be the change they wish to see.

“Youths, which are the strength of society are the symbol of unity and inspiration. You remain protesting and blaming the society. Instead, you are responsible to help or unite to bring the change you wish to see in the society,” she said.

On August 9, 2016, Ms. Sharmila broke her 16-year hunger strike demanding repeal of the AFSPA and announced that she would take her battle to the next level by floating her party as she wants to become the Chief Minister of Manipur to “press” for the demands.