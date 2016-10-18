She will also contest from Khurai, her home constituency.

Activist Irom Sharmila on Tuesday began her political journey by announcing a new political party.

The party, People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance ( PRJA), will contest the Assembly polls in Manipur in 2017.

Making the announcement at the Imphal Press Club, Ms Sharmila said she would contest from two constituencies - Thoubal and Khurai. While Khurai is her home constituency, Thoubal is constituency of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

She will be the co-convenor of the party, which includes a number of activists and entrepreneurs. Academician Erendro Leichombam is the convenor of the party.

Sharmila (44), who broke her 16-year-long fast demanding withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act on August 9, had announced her decision to test political waters.

On October 5, a court in Imphal acquitted Sharmila, who was facing charges under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to suicide).

The announcement of the new political party on October 18 in significant. On the same date in 1948, the first session of Manipur Assembly was held.