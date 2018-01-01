IPFT delegation to meet Rajnath Singh, BJP top brass over Tipraland demand

A 10-member delegation of Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) would leave for New Delhi on Tuesday to hold talks with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the top brass of BJP over its contentious separate state demand.

Sources in BJP and IPFT said meetings would help them forge an electoral alliance in ensuing Assembly election slated for next month.

N.C. Debbarma, president of IPFT, last week led a delegation to Guwahati to hold dialogue with BJP’s Tripura poll in-charge and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The meeting, however, was inconclusive as the BJP reiterated its stand against separate State demand though a decision was taken to hold further discussions in New Delhi.

“Meetings will take place on Wednesday. Leaders of all fronts of IPFT are in the delegation for Delhi,” Mr. Debbarma told The Hindu on Monday.

Twenty seats in 60-member Tripura Assembly are reserved for tribals and the BJP is trying to work out coalition with a common tribal platform consisting of IPFT, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), National Conference of Tripura (NCT), and an IPFT faction led by former MLA Rajeshwar Debbarma to take on the CPI(M) in Assembly polls. Of them IPFT visibly stands strongest as it gained support of a large number of tribals with its separate state or ‘Tipraland’ plank.

The IPFT mooted vision to convert the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) into Tipraland – a separate State for indigenous people. One third population in Tripura is tribal and the TTAADC consists of three-fourth geographical area of the State.

Mr. Debbarma conceded that Tipraland issue has been the bone of contention in way of electoral understanding with BJP as the latter categorically opposed any move to divide Tripura on basis of ethnic identity. “However we are open to discussions with BJP leadership on every issue and we are responding to their calls”, he added.

The IPFT chief, who retired as Station Director of All India Radio Agartala a decade ago, said his party will contest Assembly elections with or without BJP. “If we have to fight alone, we would put up candidates in more than 50 seats and we are confident of winning a number of seats”, he stated.