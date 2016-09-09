Under fire after its members were named as the alleged killers of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and veteran Communist leader Govind Pansare, Hindu right wing Sanatan Sanstha on Friday alleged that the investigating agencies were harassing its members.

Following the Special Investigation Team (SIT) raid on Sanstha’s Panvel ashram on Monday, it was mentioned in several news reports that the officials have confiscated narcotics from there.

“The CBI had already conducted searches on our properties. Despite the ready availability of the CBI report to the SIT, the latter enacted the drama of conducting the raid merely to garner publicity. When the SIT realised that they could not find anything of consequence in the Ashram, the police officers seized medicines in the dispensary to defame Sanatan Sanstha, and made false statements before the media that narcotics were found,” said Abhay Vartak, spokesperson of the Sanstha.

He claimed that those were schedule homeopathy medicines and were available against a prescription.