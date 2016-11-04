The forts of Tiracol, Reis Magos and Cabo de Rama, and Goan churches are part of the itinerary

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation Limited is set to welcome 15 global travel bloggers to the State this month to showcase the rich cultural diversity, history, food, adventure and experience of the State.

The event, billed as “Escape2Goa”, partners with social enterprise, Leave UR Mark, and is expected to digitally reach 4.5 million people across 30 countries, five languages and eight different social media platforms, said a spokesperson for Goa Tourism.

The bloggers will experience the best of Goa — its heritage, hinterlands, culture and cuisine.

The bloggers’ tour includes the forts of Tiracol, Reis Magos, Cabo de Rama, insights into Goa’s heritage sites at Old Goa, the Heritage walk at Fontainhas, visits to old Goan houses, churches and temples, adventure tourism and Goa Tourism’s new initiatives, spice plantations, wellness and spas aside from the famed beaches.

Some other highlights of the trip will be cooking classes from Goa’s top chefs, sunrise yoga on the beach, trekking through sanctuaries, cycling through villages, stay at a heritage home stay and volunteering with children to empower them through art.

The 15 adventure, food and luxury bloggers include Brian Baldrati from Brazil, Nicola Easterby from Australia, Brendan Van Son and Scott Rankin from Canada, Claudia Ayuso, Maria Cadepe and Melo from Spain, Kirsten Alana and Erin Marie from United States, Sofiya Benzakour from Morocco, Bouchra Benhalima from Dubai, Nienke Krook from Netherlands, Emilie Franzo and Megane from France and Alex Tienda from Mexico.

“We are excited to have bloggers experience Goa’s rich cultural heritage. Through food and nature and luxury, the bloggers will share authentic first-hand travel tips and showcase Goa in totally unique ways,” said Nikhil Desai, Managing Director of Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

The blogs will be promoted across social media platforms with hashtag ‘escape2goa’ between November 12 and 22.