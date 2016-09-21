‘The Story Of’ Foundation has issued a call for proposals for its second learning festival, “The Story of Space,” slated to take place in Goa next year in October or November.

India’s first ‘Science meets art festival’ — The Story of Light — captivated over 15,000 visitors in Goa last year.

“The free public festival will explore ‘space’ and its connections to science, philosophy, art and culture. The project will bring researchers of

science and philosophy, artists and designers, writers and poets, musicians, coders, cultural practitioners, and educators on a common platform to create spontaneous and cultivated learning experiences on the subject of ‘Space’ from various disciplines and perspectives,” Ms. Shaira Sequeira Shetty, co-director of the festival, told The Hindu here on Monday.

The month-long event will will include public installations, performances, films, workshops, talks and panel discussions. The festival, Ms. Sequeira Shetty said, is held in partnership with the Panaji city corporation.

Entry to the festival is free and the organisers expect 50,000 visitors from across the country. “The overall goals of the festival are to promote a public understanding of current science; to create a network and platform for science, philosophy, art, and culture to meet through cross-and inter-disciplinary stories; and to promote the sensibility to patterns that connect,” Ms. Sequiera Shetty said.

The call invites imaginative, well-conceptualised, bold and thorough proposals (both institutional and individual). The last date for sending the proposals is December 15 and early birds benefit from dialogue and feedback, said the organisers. Those interested can log in to www.thestoryof.org/space2017 for more details.