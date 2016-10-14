At least nine prison guards were injured in brick batting by prisoners at the district jail here on Thursday over the death of an inmate, whom the prisoners claimed died of police beating.

The incident took place when the prisoners created ruckus in the jail after Suraj Bhan, a murder accused, died during a search operation by prison officials, in which 130 mobile phones were recovered, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramlal Verma said.

With the news of the inmate’s death spreading, prisoners clashed with the guards and held three of them hostage for the entire day, he said.

The guards were freed later in the evening, with two of them severely injured, and were rushed to the medical college hospital, police said.

Mr Verma said six prison guards were injured in the brick batting by the inmates.

Jailor R. K. Singh said the inmate died due to cardiac arrest. The prisoners, however, claimed that Bhan was beaten on directions of the jailor due to which he died.

Police had to lob teargas shells at the prisoners and resort to firing to control the situation, Mr Singh said, adding the electricity and water supply of the jail has been snapped.

The efforts are on to normalise the situation. Drone cameras are being used to keep an eye on the inmates, police said, adding that the help of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel has also been taken.

- PTI

