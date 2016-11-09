A woman Maoist Dhanamati Bhaja, who was injured during the recent joint operation of the security personnel of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in cut off area of Chitrakonda reservoir, approached Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mohapatra on Tuesday and sought medical treatment.

A group of 94 Maoist supporters and militias from two villages of Kalimela police station area also surrendered at the Malkangiri district police headquarters.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr Mohapatra said as Dhanamati was in urgent need of medical help, she was immediately admitted to the Malkangiri district hospital. She has sustained bullet injuries on her leg. Dhanamati hails from Dabugada village of Malkangiridistrict and was a cadre of Kudumulguma area committee of the banned Maoist organisation. “Right now we are concerned about her treatment. She is expected to officially surrender only after she becomes well,” said the SP.

The surrendered Maoist supporters included 25 militias and six village committee members. According to the SP, the surrendered militias would be rehabilitated as per the policy of the State government.