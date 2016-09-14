Relation between Bangladesh and India has now reached a new high and both the countries are now keen in sub-regional cooperation in different sectors, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Harshavardhan Sringla has said.

“Relation between Bangladesh and India has now reached to a new height and the relation between Tripura and the neighbouring country is also very cordial,” Mr. Sringla, who is on a three-day trip to Tripura, told reporters here.

He said Bangladesh has taken very pro-active role in combating terrorism and India has also assured it to extend all possible help in battling the cross-border terrorism.

Mr. Sringla said Dhaka has allowed using its waterways and Ashuganj river port on Meghna, about 50 km from here, for trans-shipment of iron rod and rice from Kolkata when the Assam-Agartala national highway was in bad condition and it also allowed using its roadways to bring petrol and diesel from Assam to Agartala.

“There is a responsible government in Bangladesh headed by Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister which wants to build up a very amiable bilateral relation with our country,” Mr. Sringla said.

He also met Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Monday evening. “I have recently been appointed as the High Commissioner to Dhaka and as part of convention, I am visiting Tripura, he told reporters. - PTI