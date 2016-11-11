While India is committed to peace, it will use all its “might” to protect the sovereignty of the nation drawing strength from its armed forces, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday.

“India’s increasing eminence in the comity of nations also draws its strength from the ever increasing capabilities of our armed forces.

“Though we remain firmly committed to peace, we will use all our might to protect the sovereignty of our nation, and I am confident that our valiant men and women in uniform will rise to the occasion to meet the challenges triumphantly,” he said.

President Mukherjee, the supreme commander of the armed forces, was speaking after presenting the President’s Standards to the 501 Signals Unit, based in Barnala, and 30 Squadron, raised in Tezpur, Assam, at the Indian Air Force base here.

The 30 Squadron operates the combat superior Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft to secure Indian skies in times of peace and war. The President’s Standards are given to armed forces units which render exceptional and dedicated service over a period of time.

The President said the country’s armed forces, exemplified by the air warriors, epitomise “grit and determination” in fulfilling their responsibilities by upholding the highest standards of service ethos.

He praised the Indian Air Force for being at the “cutting edge” of county’s military might and for being at the forefront of disaster relief and humanitarian aid operations.

The 30 Squadron of the IAF was raised on November 1, 1969 and at present the unit is located at Pune under the control of South Western Air Command.

The 501 Signals Unit has been entrusted with the responsibility of defending the Punjab Sector against the western adversary.

The unit is located at Barnala in Punjab under the functional control of HQ Western Air Command. The unit commenced operations right from its inception in 1966. - PTI