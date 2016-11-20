People rush to internet cafes, airports for cash transactions outside Valley

: No petrol pump in Kashmir Valley could double-up as a cash dispenser on Friday despite the government order, as the non-availability of internet facility in the valley meant that turned plastic money had turned invalid tender.

Residents of the valley have escaped the inconvenience of long queues outside the banks and ATMs, as lines are shrinking with each passing day.

Credit system

This was because the circulation of money had slowed down in the past four months of unrest, complete migration of outside labour force and the traditional mode of living where credit-based access to essentials remains the norm.

However, people are queuing up outside broadband-based internet cafes or common friends and relatives for any payment or transfer of money. Many are rushing to the airports to have the money delivered to those outside the valley.

“I had to send money to my daughter who studies in Delhi. I went to the Srinagar airport with new denominations and handed it over to a friend’s friend to deliver it. If there was internet service, it was easy to transfer it,” said Saima Rashid, a government teacher.

It’s the ban on the mobile internet in the valley — which has 35 lakh internet users, of which 11.5 lakh use broadband — that has left people scrambling for options.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) figures of 2015, there are 96.08 lakh mobile users in J&K, mostly pre-paid users.

Voices of dissent

Now, voices of criticism are emerging from BJP’s ally in the ruling coaltion, People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Without internet, people are not able to use debit or credit cards as the Point of Sale (PoS) machines in shopping and other business establishments, including petrol pumps across the Kashmir Valley, are defunct,” said Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, senior PDP leader and MLA, Amirakadal.

No cash at paetrol pumps

Demanding immediate revocation of the internet ban, Mr. Bukhari said the cash dispensation at petrol pumps would have helped people but the suspension of internet services made it impossible.

“Hardly one in 100 petrol pumps in the valley have access to broadband internet services,” said Mr. Bukhari.

The former cabinet colleague of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “The ban is adding to the misery of people who are unable to make any online transactions or use debit and credit cards for paying school fee, electricity bills or for shopping.”

He claimed many families are “unable to pay even grocery bills”. “People in rest of the country make online transactions and use debit and credit cards to pay bills but here people are caught between the devil and the deep sea,” he added.