To connect more deeply with voters in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and assess their “aspirations,” the BJP will now pay attention to their mann ki baat.

The party plans to do this through a multi-pronged U.P. ke mann ki baat campaign, which was launched here on Saturday by party chief Amit Shah. Through the mass-connectivity programme, the party will attempt to know the problems of a wide section of people and take on board their suggestions for solutions.

The information collected through this outreach, aimed at reaching 20 crore people, will be divided into categories and used to draft the party’s “vision document” to be launched before the Assembly polls, Mr. Shah said. Women, youth, poor, Dalits, backwards classes, farmers and labourers will be its key targets.

The U.P. ke mann ki baat campaign will comprise a blend of social media and direct ground-level connect with voters. By giving a missed call on a number, which was released by the party, people can record their suggestions. They can also WhatsApp or text their suggestions, Mr. Shah said. The party will also distribute 15,000 akansha petis (aspiration boxes) across the State’s 403 Assembly seats, in which voters can drop their suggestions and list their problems. The boxes will be available across the State for two months.

A special feature of the campaign are the 75 hi-tech LED raths (vans) that will travel across the State for 45 days and provide voters an opportunity to record their views and suggestions through video facilities. To attract the youths to these raths, they will be enabled with cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with which people will be allowed to take selfies. The party had launched similar small raths across all Assembly segments during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, too.

Apart from this, the party will also launch 2000 GPS-enabled motorbikes for door-to-door campaigning, with the special motive of reaching out to women in households. “We target to reach two crore homes though this,” Mr. Shah said.

The BJP chief said his party wanted to ensure that the agenda of the State election was “stable on the issue of development.” Taking a dig at the SP, BSP and the Congress, he said it was time to rise above “dynastic politics, casteism and votebank politics,” in favour of inclusive development.

Exuding confidence that his party would form government in the State next year, Mr. Shah the vision document would also direct the governance of a BJP government in U.P. “Before placing our development agenda before the people, we will go to every corner of the State to every section to know their problems, take their suggestions for solutions, and underline it to make a roadmap for development of the State. People of U.P. will decide the agenda.” Mr. Shah said.

The U.P. ke mann ki baat campaign will also have a website, presence on Twitter and an interactive Facebook page. The party would also hold panchayats to directly reach out to the youth, women, backwards, dalits and farmers.

The party would also hold 1,500 sabhas in colleges, hostels and universities across the State starting November 19. To engage with women, 1,500 video conferences would be held, while sabhas would also be held for farmers. The party has launched its parivartan rallies in the State, which would culminate in a major rally in Lucknow next month.