In Tripura, CPI(M) wants polls in Feb.

more-in

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura has urged the Election Commission to hold the Assembly elections in early February.

The party made the demand in a memorandum placed before Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who was leading a four-member team to the State to oversee poll preparations.

The main Opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party, in its submission to the team, did not press for a specific time for elections but requested the Commission to ensure an extensive revision of the electoral rolls to delete bogus voters.

The term of the present Assembly will expire in February next.