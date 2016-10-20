According to officials, the troops violated bilateral ceasefire in Bhimber Ghali (BG) sector of the LoC around 3:30 am.

For the second time in the past 12 hours, Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian frontline posts along Line of Control (LoC) in Pir Panchal's Poonch district.

According to a defence spokesman, the troops violated bilateral ceasefire in Bhimber Ghali (BG) sector of the LoC around 3:30 am. "They used mortars to target our positions," he said.

The exchange of small arms and automatic gunfire continued for some time. No casualty was reported on the Indian side.

Pakistani troops fired mortars in Tarkundi area of Rajouri district on Wednesday evening.

More than 30 ceasefire violations were reported since India carried out attacks on militants' launchpads along the LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 30.