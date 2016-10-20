TOPICS

India

Jammu and Kashmir


diplomacy

India-Pakistan

unrest, conflicts and war

According to officials, the troops violated bilateral ceasefire in Bhimber Ghali (BG) sector of the LoC around 3:30 am.

For the second time in the past 12 hours, Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian frontline posts along Line of Control (LoC) in Pir Panchal's Poonch district.

According to a defence spokesman, the troops violated bilateral ceasefire in Bhimber Ghali (BG) sector of the LoC around 3:30 am. "They used mortars to target our positions," he said.

The exchange of small arms and automatic gunfire continued for some time. No casualty was reported on the Indian side.

Pakistani troops fired mortars in Tarkundi area of Rajouri district on Wednesday evening.

More than 30 ceasefire violations were reported since India carried out attacks on militants' launchpads along the LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 30.

RELATED NEWS

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoCOctober 18, 2016

Modi takes on Pakistan at BRICS, terms it 'mothership of terror'October 16, 2016

China opposes Modi linking Pakistan with terrorOctober 17, 2016

More In: Other States | National | News