‘When there are no signs of war why uproot poor farmers when crops are ready for harvest?’

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have severely criticised the Union and Punjab government for evacuating the border villages in the State without proper arrangements. They accuse the government of spreading panic among people.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh said on Sunday that the Union government was creating war hysteria and tension along Punjab’s borders with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“Our Army is staying in peace time zones and our villages are being uprooted,” said Capt. Singh, adding that “Punjabis’ were being made scapegoats for the U.P. elections, as the BJP was unable to establish any foothold there so far.”

He said the Army had not moved across the border and therefore, evacuation of people near the border villages did not make sense.

“Had there been any movement, India would have detected it.. when there are not even remote signs of war why uproot poor farmers and that too when their crops are ready for harvest,”he said.

Capt. Singh said Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal should have taken a stand against the uncalled-for evacuation. “There was no mass evacuation in 1965 or 2002 during Operation Parakram,” he pointed out.

AAP’s Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich, who visited the border village Dhanoa Kalan in the Attari constituency, said that while people had done their part by obeying the government’s orders, it was now the duty of the administration to provide safety and security to those relocated.

He alleged that the Punjab government had failed to provide the basic needs of the people, who were feel helpless as they had been forced to leave their livestock and crops unattended.

The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal has, however, strongly reacted to Capt. Singh’s accusations, and said his statement was aimed at creating mistrust between the Army and the people of the country in general and Punjab in particular.

Seeking an apology from Capt. Singh for his statement, SAD secretary Daljit Singh Cheema said that it was ironical that on the one hand the national leadership of the Congress had supported the action of the Army, but on the other, its State chief is linking these developments with the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The Centre has decided to allow farmers from the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot and Fazilka to harvest crops during the day with immediate effect.

The paddy crop is ready for harvesting in Punjab and many farmers have expressed worries that they would incur huge losses if the standing crop is not harvested in time.

“They [farmers] have also been allowed to go with their tractors and harvesting machines, wherever these are required. This applies to trans-international border fence fields also,” said a statement by the Punjab government on Sunday.

In wake of the prevailing situation, orders for evacuation of civilians from areas falling within 10 km of the International Border are not being completely reversed, the statement added.