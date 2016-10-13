At least 61 affected children are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

With three more children succumbing to it, the death toll due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) increased to 48 in a span of four weeks in Odisha’s backward Malkangiri district on Wednesday even as the administration continued to grapple with the outbreak.

While two children died in the ICU of the district headquarters hospital early in the morning, another died during the day. At least 61 affected children are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On the other hand, mosquito-control drive had been intensified in most regions of Malkangiri district where children had fallen victims to JE. While more than 12,000 mosquito nets had been distributed in the affected areas, fogging has been intensified to check the Culex mosquitoes that transmit Japanese encephalitis virus.

Hordes of pigs that carry the killer virus have been kept in enclosures and hundreds of pigs have been killed by the villagers to stop spread of the virus. Cooked food is being provided to pregnant and lactating women and malnourished ailing children.

The district collector of Malkangiri served a show-cause notice to 22 nodal officers of the district for alleged dereliction of duty in tackling Japanese Encephalitis. Health secretary Arti Ahuja visited the affected region to take stock of the situation. The department was taking every possible step to control of the spread of JE, she told reporters.