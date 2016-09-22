National » Other States

New Delhi, September 22, 2016
Updated: September 22, 2016 05:44 IST

In middle of assault, killer spoke on phone

  • Staff Reporter
: During the assault on Karuna, her killer, Surender, went about a host of activities. He called somebody over phone, and even loitered around the motionless woman before returning to kick her.

While the recipient of the call remains a subject of investigation, sources say Surender informed the person at the other end of the phone that he had killed Karuna. Surender also picked his motorcycle up, and parked it close to the woman.

Little resistance

Much of this was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot. The footage shows dozens of persons passing by, but very few of them daring to take on the killer. Those who tried to challenge him were kept off by the killer flashing his weapon.

In the first few minutes of the assault, he immobilised the victim by stabbing her with a pair of scissors 22 times. Later, he stabbed her again. He then turned the victim over, and pressed her neck repeatedly to ensure that she was dead. This was followed by more stabbing and kicking, and Surender briefly sitting on the body.

It was only about three minutes into the assault that people surrounded him. Thereafter, the public went about thrashing Surender, while somebody called the police.

