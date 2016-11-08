Instead, Mr. Singh raised the deteriorating law and order situation and the failure of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh preferred to avoid the controversial issue of “exodus of Hindus” from Kairana while speaking during the BJP’s “parivartan yatra” in Kairana on Monday.

Kairana parliamentary constituency is represented by the BJP MP Hukum Singh who had alleged in June that “Kairana was being turned into Kashmir by forcing local Hindus to leave”. The issue gained national prominence with several BJP leaders, including national president Amit Shah raising the issue. Several independent probes found the claims to be exaggerated and found many holes in Mr. Hukum Singh’s claims of “forced exodus”.

Belying expectation, Mr. Singh raised the deteriorating law and order situation and the failure of the Samajwadi Party at the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra” which reached Shamli on Monday.

“False cases are being filed against innocents. Once the BJP government comes in power, it will review all those cases which were registered out of vendetta and revenge by those with vested interests,” Mr. Singh said while addressing the crowd. He also raised the internal power struggle of the Samajwadi Party and said the interest of common public was being affected by the ongoing power struggle in the ruling party.

He demanded that the State government recommend elections in the State. “One should not peep or interfere into what is going on other people’s homes but the problem is that crucial public work in the State was being adversely affected. So, the SP should recommend the Election Commission for early election in the State,” he added.

The Home Minister also slammed Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country should face India directly than playing “chuppa chuppi (hide and seek)”.