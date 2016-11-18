Punjab Congress leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Ambika Soni with a delegation after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Congress on Thursday demanded imposition of President’s rule in Punjab alleging that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated and free and fair polls were not possible under the ruling Akali-BJP government.

A party delegation, led by Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh, met Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi here, demanding an early Assembly election and immediate imposition of the model code of conduct.

In a memorandum submitted to the Election Commission, the delegation alleged that there had been a complete collapse of the administration in the State under the Akali-BJP government.

“The rule of law has become an exception in Punjab, with liquor mafia, sand mafia and drug trafficking. Not a single culprit involved in the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib has been brought to justice, while cases of disrespect to Srimad Bhagawat Gita, the Koran and the Bible have caused much anguish to the minorities,” the memorandum said.

“The situation has further worsened with inadequate and ineffective administrative and legal actions taken by the present government to defend the State’s water rights in the apex court,” it added.