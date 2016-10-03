The police on Sunday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory located in house at Panchur Mollah Para village and arrested one person, in South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal.

The house, owned by Samsher Ali, was rented six months ago by five unidentified persons from Bihar, who had made an advance payment of Rs 70,000, SP Sunil Chowdhury said.

The police arrested the house owner but the tenants were absconding.

Seven 7mm pistols, 22 9mm pistols, five lathe machines and plenty of revolver-making parts were seized from the house situated in the Rabindranagar police station area.

The houseowner is being questioned about the whereabouts of the tenants and the destinations where the arms were supplied, Mr. Chowdhury said. With this, two arms-making factories have been sealed by the police in the area in addition to another in adjacent Baruipur in the South 24-Parganas district. PTI