All 30 students from Super 30 crack IIT-JEE exam

more-in

All 30 students from Patna-based Super-30 coaching institute on Sunday cracked the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) this year.

Significantly, most of the students who have got success in the IIT-JEE examination from Super 30 coaching institute are from the Bihar School Examination Board which has been under regular controversy for toppers scam and the pass percentage from last few years. This year only 35 per cent of the students had passed the Bihar board Std XII exam and had brought massive embarrassment to the state government.

With this year’s hundred per cent result, Super 30 also completed its 15 years on journey sending altogether 396 students to IIT since its inception from 2002 providing free food and accommodation to the students coming from poor and underprivileged strata of the society.

“Once again history repeated its success rate at Super 30 giving us reasons to be glad and feel proud…but, now time has come to make expansion of the institute…we’ll organize tests for selecting the students in different parts of the country as well and give details on the website”, Anand Kumar, founder of the Super 30 told The Hindu.

Not surprisingly this year too, several students from poor families have cracked the IIT-JEE from Super 30.

The story of Kelvin, son of an unemployed father, or Arbaaz Alam, son of a roadside egg seller, Arjun, a farm labourer's son or landless farmer's son Abhishek are similar. They all stand tall having overcome odds of poverty and deprivation to make it to IIT.

“I’d heard of Super 30 almost 10 years ago and since that day I dreamt of seeing my son here to realize my dream… today my son has realized my dream just because of Super 30 and Anand Sir”, said Deepak, father of Kelvin. “Anand Sir made me feel confident about my abilities... he boosted my confidence...now, I think it is a matter of few years when my father will not have to sell eggs braving the chilly winds of winter nights”, Arbaaz said whose father sells eggs by roadside in Biharsharief of Nalanda district.

Altogether 19 out 20 students from Super 30 run by Abhayanand (he goes by just one name), former state police chief and Physics teacher too have cracked the IIT-JEE from the state with good ranks. Shahsi Kumar with 298, Keshav Raj with 487, Shreyesh Raj with 562 have cleared the toughest engineering test of the country.