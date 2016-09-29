Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Odisha, in Berhampur is yet to have a full time director although classes of its first batch have started from this academic year.

The first batch had started with 64 seats. Forum for Ganjam, a civil society organisation comprising intellectuals, social organisations and activists of Berhampur and Ganjam district, through letters has drawn attention of the Chief Minister, two MPs of the region and MLAs. “We have demanded their active intervention to improve the infrastructure and personnel strength of the new IISER established in Berhampur,” said Forum chairperson Pramod Kumar Sahu.

At present, the IISER is functioning at its temporary campus on the premises of the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the city. It is almost working under IISER, Bhopal, said J.Suresh of the Forum.

IISER, Bhopal, director is also heading the one in Berhampur. The Forum members add that lack of full-time director would hamper its development and growth.

They were also worried that work on its permanent campus has not yet started. The permanent campus is coming up on around 200 acres of land near Laudigaon on the outskirts of Berhampur. It was envisioned that this new campus would be ready in three years. In the 2015-16 Union Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced establishment of two new IISERs in Odisha and Nagaland.

The Odisha government had agreed to provide land and other support for establishment of this national institute in Berhampur. IISERs were created by the Government of India, through the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), under The National Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2010. These were proposed to become premier science education and research institutes of the country.

In their letters to the CM, MPs and MLAs, the Forum members have also demanded development of Rangeilunda airstrip of the British era near Berhampur to be transformed into a full-fledged airport. They also showed their displeasure over delay in start of work for the proposed railway wagon factory at Sitalapalli near Berhampur. This wagon factory had been proposed in 2012 Railway budget. Till now no major budgetary allocation has been made for it.