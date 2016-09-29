IGI is Asia-Pacific’s first ‘carbon neutral’ airport

The Indira Gandhi International Airport here has become Asia-Pacific’s only and one of the world’s few airports to achieve a “carbon neutral” status.

Less than 25 airports in the world, most of them Europe, have earned carbon neutral status. The airport, managed by private operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), boasts green buildings, solar power plants, rainwater harvesting system, etc., which have helped reduce and offset carbon emissions.

The announcement was made by the Airports Council International (ACI) during the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate presentation ceremony in Montreal, Canada, on Tuesday. “With this achievement, we have set a new benchmark for other airports in this region. We are now focussing on energy conservation and exploring alternative solution for generating green energy,” said DIAL CEO I. Prabhakara Rao.