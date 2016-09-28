The Indira Gandhi International Airport here has become Asia-Pacific’s only and one of the world’s few airports to achieve a “carbon neutral” status.

Less than 25 airports in the world, with most of them located in Europe, have earned carbon neutral status.

The Delhi airport, managed by private operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), boasts green buildings, solar power plants, rainwater harvesting system, etc., which have helped it reduce and offset its carbon emissions.

The announcement was made by the Airports Council International during the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate presentation ceremony in Canada on Tuesday.

“With this achievement, we have set a new benchmark for other airports in this region. We are now exploring alternative solution for generating green energy. We aim to increase its solar power generation capacity to 20 MW by 2020,” said DIAL CEO I. Prabhakara Rao.