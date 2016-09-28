“Once Delhi is cleaned, we will clean up the whole country,” the Supreme Court said on Monday while hearing a suo motu PIL on the suicides of parents of a child who died of dengue in 2015.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that it was the duty of the Delhi government to ensure that the Capital remained clean and free from diseases like chikungunya and dengue.

The Centre, represented by Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi, said the Delhi government should first say it cannot clean the city, and then the Centre would step in.

A Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur sought a response from the Delhi government on the PIL and asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves to assist as amicus curiae.

SC takes note

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of an incident in Delhi concerning the suicide of a couple -- Laxmichandra and Babita Rout, both natives of Odisha – who jumped off a four-storeyed building in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai in September 2015 after their only son, Avinash, died of suspected dengue. The seven-year-old died after allegedly being denied treatment by five private hospitals.