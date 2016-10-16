Experts from the bomb disposal squad defuse a handmade bomb which was recovered from a house at Birubari in Guwahati on Saturday.- Photo: PTI

A 2-kg improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered in Guwahati’s Birubari area on Saturday when children were playing with the explosive, a senior police officer said.

The children of one M. Bhowmick were playing in front of their house at Sankarpur Hill area on Saturday morning when they found the object wrapped in jute ropes, the officer said.

Mr. Bhomick told reporters at the site that he first thought it was a football made by children but upon finding it heavy he threw it inside the nearby forests, as his neighbours informed the police.

Bomb disposal squad personnel found within the handmade IED, a bottle filled with gelatin-like substance, glass shards and nails fitted with a detonator and safety key, the officer said.

The squad safely detonated the bomb in the afternoon hours.

The police were investigating who was behind the act. - PTI