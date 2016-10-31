The moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Sunday expressed concern over the cross-border firing and shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops saying these frequent skirmishes “could escalate into a war” between the two countries.

“Such frequent skirmishes could soon escalate into a war between the two neighbours which is in the interest of none and will only bring death and destruction to all,” a spokesman of the Hurriyat said in a statement here.

He said the Kashmir issue remains the “core problem” between the two countries and to avoid a war-like situation in the region, global fora across the world, especially the SAARC countries, could play a role in influencing the two nations to stop the hostilities.

Omar’s condemnation



“[They can] take concrete steps which would help resolve the dispute between them and foster friendly relations that, in turn, would create an environment of peace, prosperity and progress for the entire region,” he added.

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over incidents of schools being burnt in various parts of Kashmir, saying this was an “abhorrent ploy to destroy the future of the children” and blamed the state government as well as separatists for the situation.

“Our schools hold the key to the self-reliance, dignity and empowerment of our future generation. An assault on our schools is an assault on our children, their future and their dreams.

“These are clear, unambiguous attempts to rob our children of education and intellectual growth and there can be no doubt that these elements who attack our schools are the enemies of our children and the enemies of enlightenment,” Mr. Abdullah said in a detailed statement.

The former Chief Minister said the administration was responsible for protecting the education infrastructure in the State and it should take the “sternest possible action” against those found guilty of such incidents of arson.