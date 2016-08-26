Five held and 30,000 detonators, 20,000 gelatin sticks and 600 kg of ammonium nitrate were seized

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the police in a joint raid seized a huge cache of explosives from Ghatampur area on Thursday and arrested four persons here while one person was arrested from Jhansi in connection with the case.

“In all 30,000 detonators, 20,000 gelatin sticks and 600 kg of ammonium nitrate were seized and five persons, four from Kanpur and one from Jhansi, were arrested,” Inspector General of Police, Aseem Arun said. “A 14-year-old boy was also detained during the raid but was later released,” Mr. Arun added.

The accused arrested from Kanpur have been identified as Nirbhaya Mishra, Vikrant Singh, Om Narayan and Pankaj Singh, all hailing from Sasaram, Bihar. During the interrogation, they told the police that they used to buy explosives from one Charan Singh of Jhansi and would supply them in other parts of the country.A police team was rushed to Jhansi and Charan Singh was arrested,” the IGP said.