In one of the biggest-ever anti-cannabis drive launched by the state government, illegal plantation were uprooted in 6000 acres area by more than 2.5 lakh people.

“The fortnight long drive launched on August 22 concluded on September 5 but the response was unprecedented as besides police ,security forces and government departments people in general participated in the drive in a big way.”

“Involvement of women was exemplary in many places in remote and inaccessible areas,” chief secretary V.C. Pharka said while addressing mediapersons here.

Before launching the initiative, people were administered pledge to make the State cannabis and opium free.

Panchayati Raj representatives, Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, NGOs, NCC, NSS and other bodies were also roped in to play a key role in achieving the objective.

“The campaign is over but we are getting requests from some districts that plantation in some areas in remote pockets have been unearthed and the drive should continue and as such we have decided to make it a continuous process,” he added.

Adequate security

“Uprooting cannabis plantations in remote areas involved risk as there was not much support from the local people. We are providing adequate security forces to destroy the plantation with the help of ITBP and SSB, especially for the operations in high—altitude Fozapppl area of Kullu and more areas where plantations have been found,” he added.

As many as 5,039 Mahila Mandals,4,285, self-help groups, 5,361 schools participated in the massive campaign. - PTI