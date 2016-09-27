With 70 elephants raiding crops in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, residents of forest fringe villages were asked to keep small fires burning in front of their houses during night and not to stock country liquor that entices pachyderms.

The Forest Department officials cautioned families staying in isolated places to move to safer place such as schools while general warning for villagers was not to venture out during night. Adding to their woes, power supply in the area has been cut to prevent electrocution deaths of jumbos.

Besides, the forest department is monitoring the movement of the elephant herd by opening a control room.

Forest dwellers near Morada Reserve Forest in Mayurbhanj and its adjoining areas are expected to spend sleepless nights and witness an emergency situation for several days more due to presence of this huge herd in their vicinity. Forest officials said the herd had crossed boundary of neighbouring West Bengal.

The elephant herd that moves in bordering areas of three States, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, annually has been sneaking into the State either through Balasore or Mayurbhanj district around this time during last one decade. In the past bigger herds comprising of more than 100 elephants were seen moving through fields in Odisha.

Last year, the same herd had entered the Baripada Forest Division for a three of four days and then returned to West Bengal.

“Keeping in mind the annual migration of such a big herd in border areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, we had formed a coordination committee that regularly meet. Forest departments of respective States share information about location of the herd,” said Harish Kumar Bisht, Regional Conservator of Forest, Baripada said.

“The herd comprises of 70 elephants. This year, the herd has sizeable number of calves which indicates that the herd would move very slowly. We have engaged around 100 personnel having expertise in chasing elephants. Besides, officials from other ranges have been mobilised to keep the situation under control,” said Sanjay Kumar Swain, Divisional Forest Officer, Baripada.

Mr. Swain said, “our first and foremost concern is to prevent elephant herds from entering into human habitation. Inhabitants in forest fringe villages have been warned not to venture out in the darkness. They have been instructed to keep fire on in front of their house burning in order to keep elephants at bay.”