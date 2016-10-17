As nurses of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here are on partial strike, all hospital work remained paralysed for the second day on Sunday.

The OPD, emergency services and operations have been suspended.

The RIMS was established by the Health Ministry in 1972 for providing medical education to the students of the seven Northeast States.

The striking nurses have announced that if their demand was not conceded they will go on cease-work strike from Tuesday. They are protesting against the “backdoor appointment” of one nurse from Delhi as “nursing counsellor”, a non-existent post. If such an appointment is to be made, the candidates should be from among the RIMS nurses and not from a private hospital, the nurses pointed out

Dr. Chongtham Arunkumar, director in-charge, said: The Health Ministry officials have been asking us to make the appointment. The husband öf this nurse was posted in Imphal and the appointment was intended to allow them to stay together. The appointment is for a period of 2 years.”

However, the nurses are not accepting the explanation. They demanded termination of the “backdoor appointment”.

The closure of the hospital has caused untold hardships to patients. The director in-charge has appealed to the nurses not to launch the cease-work strike. The nurses are abstaining from duty from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday till Monday.

However, from Tuesday they will go on the cease-work strike.

Patients are rushing to the State government and private hospitals.

